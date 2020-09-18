IN PICS | Burberry kicks off London Fashion Week with a show in the countryside

London Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic with Britain's Burberry putting on a live virtual display of its latest collection which broke with the traditional catwalk show.

Burberry's Riccardo Tisci presented his spring-summer 2021 collection In Bloom on video streaming service Twitch, a first for the British fashion house that like others has had to adapt its runway show in the time of Covid-19.

While there were plenty of models gathered to showcase the collection, rather than featuring a catwalk, the surreal show, produced with artist Anne Imhof, was set in a circle in a wooded location.

“It began with a said of British summertime; embracing the elements with a trench coat on the beach mixing with the sand and the water,” Tisci, who joined Burberry as chief creative officer in 2018, said in a statement.