Designers need to take the power of retail into their own hands: Thebe Magugu
Venturing into new territories and capturing new eyes, the lauded local fashion designer has launched his much-anticipated online store
Since launching his debut collection, Thebe Magugu's self-titled label has become a much-loved South African brand. The award-winning fashion designer had a stellar display at Paris Fashion Week (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2020-02-26-sas-thebe-magugu-makes-a-stunning-debut-at-paris-fashion-week/#:~:text=Thebe%20Magugu%20wowed%20the%20world,presentation%20at%20Paris%20Fashion%20Week.) earlier this year as part of his LVMH Prize nod (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2019-09-04-sas-thebe-magugu-has-won-the-lvmh-prize-a-major-global-fashion-award/) and has become the go-to designer for many a stylist, including the teams behind hit HBO series Insecure and Beyoncé's lauded Black is King.
Seeking to feed into his growing global popularity and appeal, Magugu has launched a new website for lovers of the brand to shop for his items online...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.