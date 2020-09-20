Designers need to take the power of retail into their own hands: Thebe Magugu

Venturing into new territories and capturing new eyes, the lauded local fashion designer has launched his much-anticipated online store

Since launching his debut collection, Thebe Magugu's self-titled label has become a much-loved South African brand. The award-winning fashion designer had a stellar display at Paris Fashion Week (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2020-02-26-sas-thebe-magugu-makes-a-stunning-debut-at-paris-fashion-week/#:~:text=Thebe%20Magugu%20wowed%20the%20world,presentation%20at%20Paris%20Fashion%20Week.) earlier this year as part of his LVMH Prize nod (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2019-09-04-sas-thebe-magugu-has-won-the-lvmh-prize-a-major-global-fashion-award/) and has become the go-to designer for many a stylist, including the teams behind hit HBO series Insecure and Beyoncé's lauded Black is King.



Seeking to feed into his growing global popularity and appeal, Magugu has launched a new website for lovers of the brand to shop for his items online...