PJs and avant garde gowns: Best and worst dressed at the 2020 Emmys

Fashion hits and misses from the virtual red carpet

21 September 2020 - 13:59 By Toni Jaye Singer
Actress Kerry Washington wore Chopard jewels to the 2020 virtual Emmy Awards.
Image: Instagram/@kerrywashington

There was no traditional red carpet for the 2020 “PandEmmys”, as host Jimmy Kimmel, called this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Sunday Night.

According to US Weekly, the dress code for this year's virtual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in television, was also fairly unconventional.

The magazine reports that celebs received a letter stating, “Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort' ... If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pyjamas and record from your bed.”

Some stars such as Jameela Jamil embraced the chance to sport their sleepwear. “No bra? No heels? No Problem. Wearing PJs to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes,” said The Good Place actress on Instagram.

Others such as Uzo Aduba, who clinched the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award for her role in Mrs. America, wore statement tees to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Then there were those who got all glammed up. Of those, here are some of the best and worst looks:

BEST DRESSED

ZENDAYA

The Euphoria star not only won a Best Actress award at this year's Emmys, but fashionista's hearts too.

She served up some eighties elegance worthy of a Dallas cameo in a sculptural Christopher John Rogers dress with a plunging neckline and voluminous skirt. A sleek side-part bun and Bulgari jewels completed the dramatic look.

ZENDAYA ... AGAIN!

Yes, Zendaya made our best-dressed list twice, which is only fair because the second outfit she donned on Emmy's night was even more stunning than the first.

For the awards presentation, the actress/singer changed into a Armani Prive gown that was as youthful as it was playful. We love how the pearls on that bejewelled bralette echoed the oversized polka dots on that full, high-waisted skirt.

Again the styling was on point, with the star sporting a flirty top and hoop earrings.

KERRY WASHINGTON

“Haven’t dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it,” said the Scandal actress of her Emmy's outfit on Instagram.

She looked chic in a sequinned leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she paired with a sleek bob, winged eyeliner and Chopard earrings.

WORST DRESSED

JENNIFER ANISTON

The actress, who briefly joined Kimmel on stage to present an award during the virtual show, opted for a classic black slip-style gown. Don't get us wrong, she looked beautiful but while her LBD was classy, it was also boring. We've seen this look from her many times before.

REGINA KING

King, who won the Best Actress in a Limited Series award her role in Watchmen, showed off her red carpet look — a Schiaparelli Couture creation — in an Instagram video, before changing into a fuchsia suit and BLM tee for the show itself.

While the royal blue hue of the designer gown was stunning on her, the puffy silhouette meant it was less than figure flattering when viewed from the side. Studded with diamanté broaches, it reminded us of a giant pin cushion.

YARA SHAHIDI

While her hair and make-up were gorgeous, the Grown-ish star would have been better off had she plucked those black feathers from the top of her bejewelled Prada gown — at first glance you'd be mistaken for thinking she had a really hairy chest.

Perhaps it's the strong colour contrast between the top and the bottom halves of this dress that's throwing us off; we'd be interested to see it in one solid shade.

Additional reporting Thango Ntwasa.

