PJs and avant garde gowns: Best and worst dressed at the 2020 Emmys

There was no traditional red carpet for the 2020 “PandEmmys”, as host Jimmy Kimmel, called this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Sunday Night.

According to US Weekly, the dress code for this year's virtual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in television, was also fairly unconventional.

The magazine reports that celebs received a letter stating, “Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort' ... If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pyjamas and record from your bed.”

Some stars such as Jameela Jamil embraced the chance to sport their sleepwear. “No bra? No heels? No Problem. Wearing PJs to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes,” said The Good Place actress on Instagram.