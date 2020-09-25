Behind the seams of Minnie Dlamini Jones's stunning baby bump reveal snap
Could there have been a clue about the gender of the celeb's baby in the design of her glorious traditional outfit?
Mrs Jones is poised to become Mama Jones. To break the happy news to her fans, Minnie Dlamini Jones posted a gorgeous photo of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram last week.
In celebration of Heritage Day, Dlamini Jones has now shared a post revealing the deeper meaning behind the stunning traditional outfit she wore for the photo shoot, which was set in her back garden to “represent where [her] child will be raised”.
As a “proud Zulu woman”, the celeb wanted her threads to pay tribute to her culture, which “is so rich with amazing clothing, patterns, colours and designs, all of which have symbolic meaning”.
As such, she wore a bespoke pregnancy apron that was handmade by fashion designer Asanda Madyibi.
Madyibi said on Instagram that she was “inspired by [Dlamini Jones's] vision of reimagining and honouring an old tradition”, adding that she learnt a lot about the Zulu culture in the process.
Dlamini Jones explained that historically her maternity apron would have been made from a hide from a hunt gifted to her by her father-in-law, while her mother-in-law would have been responsible for the beadwork, the design of which would have included “messages and symbols of the family lineage almost like the western family crest”.
“I'm so proud to show off my culture in a time where so much creativity and evolution has made us look at the art instead of the rich cultural meanings behind the items we fashionably wear today,” the mom-to-be said.
“The patterns on a maternity apron determine many things, among which is the sex of the baby,” she added with an emoticon wink. Could a trendy gender reveal be in the works? We can’t wait to find out.