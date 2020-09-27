Do you have to have curves to be part of the body positivity club?

As the global conversation rages on around body positivity, SA’s voice is heard loud and clear, writes Zodwa Kumalo

Earlier this year Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve made screaming headlines as Fendi's first plus-size models in the fashion brand's runway show. The pair featured in a handful more shows, by Lanvin, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Mugler. Magazines and online news publications extolled the virtues and bravery of intrepid high-fashion brands for casting plus-size models.



Fast-forward a few months, and it would seem the conversation about body and size diversity has attracted a slightly negative undertone...