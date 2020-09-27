The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Do you have to have curves to be part of the body positivity club?

As the global conversation rages on around body positivity, SA’s voice is heard loud and clear, writes Zodwa Kumalo

27 September 2020 - 00:03 By Zodwa Kumalo

Earlier this year Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve made screaming headlines as Fendi's first plus-size models in the fashion brand's runway show. The pair featured in a handful more shows, by Lanvin, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Mugler. Magazines and online news publications extolled the virtues and bravery of intrepid high-fashion brands for casting plus-size models.

Fast-forward a few months, and it would seem the conversation about body and size diversity has attracted a slightly negative undertone...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  2. Behind the seams of Minnie Dlamini Jones's stunning baby bump reveal snap The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Meghan Markle urges Americans to vote and Trump goes in, taking shots at her ... Lifestyle
  4. Four brilliant facial mist tips we picked up from Pearl Thusi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Here’s what King Shaka Zulu might look like if he was alive today Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...