I didn’t give my natural hair enough credit, confesses Boity Thulo

She says doing so has changed her relationship with her hair.

“The relationship has definitely grown into something more loving — a more mutual relationship. When I say mutual it’s because there was a time when my hair was there for me and I just covered it up.

“I don’t do that as much any more. Now we are in public together — I’m no longer ashamed of ‘her’. We now have a full-on relationship. People have seen us together and love the idea of us”.

Here, Thulo shares some of the lessons she’s learnt over the course of her hair journey, which has been documented in the online series, The Halo Heritage Hair Diaries:

‘HAIR THAT IS LOVED IS HEALTHY HAIR’

Some think long straight hair is healthy, but hair can be short, coiled, straight or whatever. If it is a full body of hair that is well moisturised, that is healthy hair.

‘TAKING CARE OF NATURAL HAIR IS A LIFELONG COMMITMENT’

We tend to neglect our hair when it’s in a protective style or covered by a wig. I’ve learnt to give it all the love and attention and moisture it needs and deserves; and to do more research to better understand what it actually takes to take care of my hair, as opposed to counting on the fact that I’m going to cover it up.