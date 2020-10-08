Porsche and Boss want to turbocharge your wardrobe

Boss has been kitting out the Porsche Formula E (an electric racing team) and the global motorsport team both on the track and in their workshops as their official apparel partner since 2018. Even decades before that in 1975, Boss who believes that Formula E is now more innovative and sustainable than Formula 1 as the future of motorsports, once supported Jochen Mass, a German racing driver and also backed German-Finnish world champion Nico Rosberg.

And now all fans and trendsetters have the chance to enjoy the sleek lines of a menswear collection directly inspired by the aesthetics of a Porsche sports car.

References to the iconic racing machine are unmistakable in the 16-piece strong capsule range. Of course, black and red dominate the colour palette with a bold and dark olive as another anchor for the autumn and winter campaign.

But the other more subtle choices include curved seams that echo the cars silhouette, a perfectly cut crew-neck tee or polo, fit for performance or drawstring waist pants finished with racing stripes as a detail.

Highlight pieces include a matte black leather jacket that reverses to a glossy red puffer design and glossy mixed leather sneakers. You can’t escape just how much they recall the luxurious interior and exterior of the super car with its embossed branding.