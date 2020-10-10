Genius make-up hacks we stole from Netflix’s 'Glow Up'

If you’re a serious make-up junkie, you must add Netflix’s Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star to your watch list.

The America’s Next Top Model/Project Runway hybrid show sees a group of aspiring make-up artists — or MUAs as they are affectionately called — go through a series of challenges to test their artistry skills in creativity briefs, industry briefs as well as face-off eliminations.

With renowned judges such as L’Oreal Paris global make-up director Val Garland and MAC Cosmetics global senior make-up Artist Dominic Skinner, Glow Up is full of creativity, mind-blowing techniques and nifty little make-up tricks.

Here are some clever hacks for recreating popular runway beauty trends we picked up after binge-watching the series:

RHINESTONE PRECISION

When Euphoria-inspired make-up is on the brain, all we want to do is stick sparkly rhinestones to everything.

Handling tiny stick-on embellishments can be a tedious job but luckily there are some tips that you can use to make your bedazzling experience slightly more seamless:

Map out the design you want to create by applying little dots of lash glue or make-up adhesive to your face or eyelids first. It’s less fiddly to apply the glue to your skin than to the back of the individual rhinestones themselves, plus deciding on their placement ahead of time leaves less room for error.

Struggling to pick up the rhinestones easily? Use a pair of tweezers or a piece of Prestik.

SPEEDY FAUX FRECKLES

Have you ever admired the youthful trend of adding faux freckles to your beauty look but haven’t dared try it at the risk of ending up looking like a speckled egg?