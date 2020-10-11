MEN'S SHOPPING | Keep it sporty but sharp in glacial shades of ice blue and white

Boss's SS21 collection spliced elements of traditional sportswear with sartorial tailoring. Follow suit if you'd like a look that's part high street, part urban cool

Blazer R1,699 from H&MJohn Black Suit R1,799 from ZandoStyle 28mm watch with steel case and silver dial R35,650 from TudorTrousers R5,500 from MaXhosaTrousers R3,500 from Good Good GoodSunglasses R1,190 from PoloThe North Face cap R399 from ShelflifeVans Vault OG Style36 LX sneakers R1,599 from ShelflifeBlazer Mid 77 sneakers R1,700 from NikePolo golf shirt R899 from EdgarsShirt R270 from MarkhamCrossbody bag R539 from ZaraNike hoodie R800 from SportsceneHerschel Supply Co. hoodie R1,699 from Shelflife



STOCKISTS..