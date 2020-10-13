'A whiff of luxury': David Tlale launches perfumes for him and her

Karl Lagerfeld had Chloé, Jean Paul Gaultier had Classique and now David Tlale has Exotic. The famed SA designer has just launched his first fragrance, available in variants for him and for her, with beauty giant Avon.

The scents are part of a broader collection of new accessories, which build on the collaboration between Tlale and Avon that began this year.

The partnership allows Avon's representatives — entrepreneurs who sell the brand's products directly to the public — to harness the designer's star power, thus boosting their earning potential.

At the same time, it affords Tlale the opportunity to broaden his customer base by making his high-end brand more accessible to everyday women. As he puts it, “to give people a taste of luxury”.