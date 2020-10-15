Introducing Guess Seductive Noir fragrances for women and men

Introducing Seductive Noir, the intriguing new fragrances for women and men from Guess. Positioned with a nod to intense and mysterious sexiness, Seductive Noir is the newest addition to the bestselling seductive fragrance pillar and marks the second fragrance launch from the collaboration between Inter Parfums and Guess.

Seductive Noir for Women

Seductive Noir Women opens with fresh bergamot, sage and peony notes followed by a charming mix of floral notes including iris pallida, jasmine sambac and muguet. Vetiver from Haiti, white suede and vanilla create an exciting finish.

Top notes: Bergamot, sage, peony

Heart notes: Iris pallida, jasmine sambac, muguet

Base notes: Haitian vetiver, white suede, vanilla

“Guess Seductive Noir Women is a warm, enveloping floral scent that will capture the imagination of anyone that gets even the slightest scent of its sillage,” says perfumer Laurent le Guernec.

The women’s bottle is a glossy black hue featuring a gold plaque embossed with the iconic Guess logo. The eau de toilette fragrances are available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml bottles.

Seductive Noir for Men