Introducing Guess Seductive Noir fragrances for women and men
Two unique and daring interpretations of the colour black reflect the bold mystery of Seductive Noir
Introducing Seductive Noir, the intriguing new fragrances for women and men from Guess. Positioned with a nod to intense and mysterious sexiness, Seductive Noir is the newest addition to the bestselling seductive fragrance pillar and marks the second fragrance launch from the collaboration between Inter Parfums and Guess.
Seductive Noir for Women
Seductive Noir Women opens with fresh bergamot, sage and peony notes followed by a charming mix of floral notes including iris pallida, jasmine sambac and muguet. Vetiver from Haiti, white suede and vanilla create an exciting finish.
Top notes: Bergamot, sage, peony
Heart notes: Iris pallida, jasmine sambac, muguet
Base notes: Haitian vetiver, white suede, vanilla
“Guess Seductive Noir Women is a warm, enveloping floral scent that will capture the imagination of anyone that gets even the slightest scent of its sillage,” says perfumer Laurent le Guernec.
The women’s bottle is a glossy black hue featuring a gold plaque embossed with the iconic Guess logo. The eau de toilette fragrances are available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml bottles.
Seductive Noir for Men
To complete the duo, Seductive Noir Men brings a magnetic, sexy and modern masculine energy. The fragrance is made with black pepper, juicy pomelo and nutmeg. The heart notes are lavender, orange flower and golden apple. The scent concludes with delicious tonka beans, liquid amber and sandalwood notes.
Top notes: Black pepper, juicy pomelo, nutmeg
Heart notes: Lavender, orange flower, golden apple
Base notes: Tonka bean, liquid amber, sandalwood
“Seductive Noir for men is full of personality and deep expression,” says perfumer Jerome Epinette.
The men’s bottle has a masculine shape in matte black with a gold collar. The eau de toilette fragrances are available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml bottles.
Guess Seductive Noir for Women and Men are available at Guess retail stores, perfumery chains, department stores and www.guess.co.za.
Watch the video below:
This article was paid for by Guess.