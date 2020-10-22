The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Taking notes with perfumers behind local artisanal brand Fettle & Frisson

Megan Bisschoff and Coen Meintjes aim to bring duality and balance to the scents they dream up. They tell us more

22 October 2020 - 14:17 By Nokubonga Thusi
Perfumers Coen Meintjes and Megan Bisschoff of Fettle & Frisson.
Image: Supplied

What inspired you to start your brand? What makes it stand out?

Fettle & Frisson is a pursuit in olfactory design inspired by the beauty of art and nature. The brand is imbued with the will of the wild and calls on our innate connection to nature.

Describe your creative process when creating a Fettle & Frisson fragrance?

The creation of one of our fragrances is best described as a curated balance between manic artistic conception and meticulous, almost scientific, distillation and refinement.

We enjoy letting fragrance concepts run wild, experimenting with atypical combinations, and then subtly reining them in to the point of manifestation.

The two of us have distinctly different and sometimes opposing personalities which carry through into the way we design our fragrances. Fettle & Frisson perfumes are distilled representations of both our purist yet subversive natures.

Favourite ingredients to work with?

Our favourite natural ingredients are those which present an unexpected composition. It's those essences which individually we cannot fathom a place for, but once blended into an accord adds such unequivocal character and complexity that the fragrance would be flat without them. One such ingredient is Labdanum - independently impulsive and animalic yet persuasive and sultry when layered with a Bulgarian Rose.

Fettle & Frisson Unshiu Perfume Oil, 30ml for R1,090.
Image: Supplied

A favourite fragrance from your brand?

That is a bit like asking a mother to pick her favourite child. We wouldn't be able to pick a specific favourite, however, we do tend to favour each fragrance's distinctive character and sentiment on different occasions. This season Megan has been indulging in a summer fling with Gaharu, while Coen was caught delving into the Unshiu testers.

What factors influence the ingredients you source?

Fettle & Frisson perfumes are made exclusively with a palette of natural, organic and wild-harvested plant-based distillations.

We are conscious of the manner in which our essences, oils and extracts are produced and favour renewable production practices with the least environmental impact. We use a West Indian Sandalwood oil as opposed to the true East Indian Sandalwood which, although a superior perfume ingredient, is an endangered forest species threatened by overexploitation and degradation to habitat.

Visit fettleandfrisson.com

