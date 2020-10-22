Taking notes with perfumers behind local artisanal brand Fettle & Frisson

What inspired you to start your brand? What makes it stand out?

Fettle & Frisson is a pursuit in olfactory design inspired by the beauty of art and nature. The brand is imbued with the will of the wild and calls on our innate connection to nature.

Describe your creative process when creating a Fettle & Frisson fragrance?

The creation of one of our fragrances is best described as a curated balance between manic artistic conception and meticulous, almost scientific, distillation and refinement.

We enjoy letting fragrance concepts run wild, experimenting with atypical combinations, and then subtly reining them in to the point of manifestation.

The two of us have distinctly different and sometimes opposing personalities which carry through into the way we design our fragrances. Fettle & Frisson perfumes are distilled representations of both our purist yet subversive natures.

Favourite ingredients to work with?

Our favourite natural ingredients are those which present an unexpected composition. It's those essences which individually we cannot fathom a place for, but once blended into an accord adds such unequivocal character and complexity that the fragrance would be flat without them. One such ingredient is Labdanum - independently impulsive and animalic yet persuasive and sultry when layered with a Bulgarian Rose.