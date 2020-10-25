IN PICS | Behind the seams of Miss SA: designers dish on the striking looks

Shudufhadzo Musida may have ultimately won the Miss SA crown, but each of top 10 finalists served winning looks during the pageant’s finale, which took place on Saturday at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.

Here, the local designers responsible for creating the wardrobe for this glamorous event let us in on the inspiration behind their designs.

A STRONG START

The finalists made a striking first impression in monochromatic looks by House of Fabrosanz during the pageant’s pre-filmed opening sequence, which could have come straight out of a 007 blockbuster.

Founder Sandi Mazibuko says that she chose smart casual outfits in the brand’s signature Nguni prints as these patterns give a strong nod to SA culture.