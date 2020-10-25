SA's budding fragrance industry is nothing to sniff at

Niche perfumers are creating boundary-pushing scents with a uniquely African tone — and facing big challenges while doing so

It's taken a long time for us as South Africans to back ourselves, especially when it comes to investing in our creative industries. But lately the local beauty industry has seen an uptick in new home-grown brands competing with the best in the global space.



An exciting development in the fragrance industry is the emergence of a niche perfumer community dedicated to pushing scent-profile boundaries and showcasing a uniquely African tone...