The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SA's budding fragrance industry is nothing to sniff at

Niche perfumers are creating boundary-pushing scents with a uniquely African tone — and facing big challenges while doing so

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
25 October 2020 - 00:01

It's taken a long time for us as South Africans to back ourselves, especially when it comes to investing in our creative industries. But lately the local beauty industry has seen an uptick in new home-grown brands competing with the best in the global space.

An exciting development in the fragrance industry is the emergence of a niche perfumer community dedicated to pushing scent-profile boundaries and showcasing a uniquely African tone...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  2. And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ... Lifestyle
  3. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. POLL | Who do you want to win Miss SA 2020? Lifestyle
  5. Want to go overseas? Five FAQs about SA's Covid travel rules answered Travel

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...