Cutting my hair was freeing, says Miss SA. Here's how to steal her look

After Shudufhadzo Musida claimed the Miss SA crown while rocking a boldly beautiful shaven-haired look, she was hailed by some on social media as a "game changer" for helping to redefine outdated beauty ideals.

The Venda queen told TimesLIVE she initially made the chop five years ago.

“I was walking back from gym and realised that I always seek validation through my hair and how I look. I saw a salon and went in to cut the very thing that felt like it stifled me. It was for freedom more than anything else. It was about finding myself and not looking outside for it.”

Considering taking the clippers into your own hands to copy Musida's winning hairdo? Follow these easy tips:

HELLO SCALP CARE

Just because you now no longer have much hair does not exempt you from hair care routines.

With less hair, your scalp is exposed so it needs protection and care to avoid unsightly dandruff popping up.

Use an exfoliating scalp treatment or clarifying shampoo to remove any product and sebum build-up from the scalp that can cause dandruff and grease.