Cutting my hair was freeing, says Miss SA. Here's how to steal her look
Hair care still applies if you've gone full Shudufhadzo Musida. Follow these easy tips
After Shudufhadzo Musida claimed the Miss SA crown while rocking a boldly beautiful shaven-haired look, she was hailed by some on social media as a "game changer" for helping to redefine outdated beauty ideals.
The Venda queen told TimesLIVE she initially made the chop five years ago.
“I was walking back from gym and realised that I always seek validation through my hair and how I look. I saw a salon and went in to cut the very thing that felt like it stifled me. It was for freedom more than anything else. It was about finding myself and not looking outside for it.”
Considering taking the clippers into your own hands to copy Musida's winning hairdo? Follow these easy tips:
HELLO SCALP CARE
Just because you now no longer have much hair does not exempt you from hair care routines.
With less hair, your scalp is exposed so it needs protection and care to avoid unsightly dandruff popping up.
Use an exfoliating scalp treatment or clarifying shampoo to remove any product and sebum build-up from the scalp that can cause dandruff and grease.
Make sure you use nourishing natural lightweight oils such as jojoba, argan or avocado to keep you scalp moisturised and promote healthy hair.
Try: Naturally Africa Hair and Scalp Oil, R160, and Mizani Scalp Care Calming Lotion, R200, from retailbox.co.za.
KEEP YOUR CLIPPERS ON HAND
Your hair is going to grow back so if you love your new length, you’re going to have to trim it regularly.
Make sure you have a set of clippers at home, and use a guard placed on the clipper edge to make sure you cut to your ideal length every time.
It is important to clean your clippers properly after every use to ensure they're free of bacteria and no infections are transferred to your scalp that can cause irritations, ingrown hairs or bumps.
After using a small brush to remove any hair left in the clippers, apply a few drops of methylated spirits directly onto the blades and switch on the clippers for five seconds to distribute the spirits through the blades. Leave the clippers aside to dry and they are ready for the next use.
YOU MAY STILL NEED SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER
If you'll be going for a longer-length buzz cut than Musida's — think Miss SA top 10 finalist Busisiwe Mmotla's hairdo — you'll still need to include shampoo and conditioner in your hair care routine.
Cleanse your hair regularly, but be careful not to over-wash it.
“Your scalp contains natural oils called sebum that lubricate the hair during hair growth and play an essential part when it comes to healthy, moisturised hair. Don't under-wash either as the sebum produced from your scalp can clog your pores. Wash your hair every second to third day to prevent this from happening,” says ghd educator Natasja Pienaar.