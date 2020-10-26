IN PICS | All Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's winning pageant looks
The Miss SA stage became a runway during the pageant's grand finale on Saturday as contestants served eye-catching looks created by some of Mzansi's most talented designers.
Ultimately it was Orapeleng Modutle of OM Style Avenue who had the "honour and privilege" of dressing the winner, Shudufhadzo Musida, for her crowning moment.
The Tshwane-based designer, whose clients include local celebs Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo, created an intricately beaded marigold gown for Musida. The unique design featured cut-outs at the waist, a thigh-high slit, and illusion sleeves trimmed with sparkling fringing.
Speaking ahead of the pageant, Modutle said the dress was inspired by the beauty queen, calling her "smart, strong and intelligent".
He said while designing it, he tapped into Musida's personality and strengths, and where she saw herself in the future, adding that the gown represented her in her "true nature".
During the course of the pageant, Musida also modelled a striking smart-casual look by House of Fabrosanz (pictured above), featuring one of the brand's signature Nguni prints, as well as a swimsuit and cover-up combo by TracyB Swimwear and Imprint.
In addition, Musida donned a coffee-coloured evening gown by Lena-Lisa Retief of Lena Lisa. This same garment was created in different shades for each of the Top 10 contestants, who modelled them during a pre-filmed segment aired during the live finale.
Speaking about the simple but stunning design of this gown, Retief said: "We tried to keep the look plain and elegant so the women's features would pop more than the dresses."