IN PICS | All Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's winning pageant looks

The Miss SA stage became a runway during the pageant's grand finale on Saturday as contestants served eye-catching looks created by some of Mzansi's most talented designers.

Ultimately it was Orapeleng Modutle of OM Style Avenue who had the "honour and privilege" of dressing the winner, Shudufhadzo Musida, for her crowning moment.

The Tshwane-based designer, whose clients include local celebs Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo, created an intricately beaded marigold gown for Musida. The unique design featured cut-outs at the waist, a thigh-high slit, and illusion sleeves trimmed with sparkling fringing.