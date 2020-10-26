The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | All Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's winning pageant looks

26 October 2020 - 11:35 By Toni Jaye Singer
Shudufhadzo Musida models a monochromatic look by House of Fabrosanz during the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
Shudufhadzo Musida models a monochromatic look by House of Fabrosanz during the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The Miss SA stage became a runway during the pageant's grand finale on Saturday as contestants served eye-catching looks created by some of Mzansi's most talented designers.

Ultimately it was Orapeleng Modutle of OM Style Avenue who had the "honour and privilege" of dressing the winner, Shudufhadzo Musida, for her crowning moment.

The Tshwane-based designer, whose clients include local celebs Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo, created an intricately beaded marigold gown for Musida. The unique design featured cut-outs at the waist, a thigh-high slit, and illusion sleeves trimmed with sparkling fringing.

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crowning moment.
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crowning moment.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA
Note the beaded fringe detail on the sleeves of Shudufhadzo Musida's OM Style Avenue gown.
Note the beaded fringe detail on the sleeves of Shudufhadzo Musida's OM Style Avenue gown.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
The bespoke gown Shudufhadzo Musida wore for the evening wear portion of the 2020 Miss SA pageant was designed by Orapeleng Modutle.
The bespoke gown Shudufhadzo Musida wore for the evening wear portion of the 2020 Miss SA pageant was designed by Orapeleng Modutle.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Speaking ahead of the pageant, Modutle said the dress was inspired by the beauty queen, calling her "smart, strong and intelligent". 

He said while designing it, he tapped into Musida's personality and strengths, and where she saw herself in the future, adding that the gown represented her in her "true nature".

During the course of the pageant, Musida also modelled a striking smart-casual look by House of Fabrosanz (pictured above), featuring one of the brand's signature Nguni prints, as well as a swimsuit and cover-up combo by TracyB Swimwear and Imprint.

Miss SA winner Shudufhadzo Musida and first runner-up Thato Mosehle in swimsuits by TracyB Swimwear and cover-ups by Imprint.
Miss SA winner Shudufhadzo Musida and first runner-up Thato Mosehle in swimsuits by TracyB Swimwear and cover-ups by Imprint.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida in a gown by Lena Lisa.
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida in a gown by Lena Lisa.
Image: Miss SA via Instagram: @official_misssa

In addition, Musida donned a coffee-coloured evening gown by Lena-Lisa Retief of Lena Lisa. This same garment was created in different shades for each of the Top 10 contestants, who modelled them during a pre-filmed segment aired during the live finale.

Speaking about the simple but stunning design of this gown, Retief said: "We tried to keep the look plain and elegant so the women's features would pop more than the dresses."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cutting my hair was freeing, says Miss SA. Here's how to steal her look

Hair care still applies if you've gone full Shudufhadzo Musida. Follow these easy tips.
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida: When I saw Zozi saying 'see your face reflected in mine', I saw my face

"I used to watch the show and limit how much I would dream because I live in a village, how can I ever be Miss SA? Now I am here as Miss SA saying ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown

Along with the prestigious title of Miss SA 2020 and a package of prizes and sponsorships worth over R3m, Shudufhadzo Musida has the honour of ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida

'Caring, smart, blessed' — that's how our new Miss SA sums herself up in three words.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win

Moments after the glittering Miss SA crown was placed on Shudufhadzo Musida's head, messages congratulating Mzansi's new queen began to flood social ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Raising mental health awareness & fighting for basic needs: six quotes from Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida

Newly crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to hit the ground running.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  2. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ... Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida: When I saw Zozi saying 'see your face reflected in ... Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...