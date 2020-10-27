What the Twitter fashion police thought of Nomzamo's Miss SA outfits
The actress served five different looks while hosting the pageant's grand finale on Saturday
Celeb Nomzamo Mbatha has always been a huge fan of the Miss SA pageant, so the chance to host this year's grand finale was a dream come true — and so was her wardrobe, according to many social media users.
The actress made five costume changes during the event, which was held on Saturday at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.
Twitter raved about the sexy canary yellow gown Mbatha wore to open the show; the one-sleeved design featured a high polo neck and an even higher slit in the skirt.
@NomzamoMbatha looking fabulous as always #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/ow4qZD9Bkl— IssyourgirlWillz (@IssyourgirlW) October 24, 2020
@NomzamoMbatha you just look perfect in anything yhoo it's unfair 😭😭😍#MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/VGSsxNcYp0— Lusanda Somdaka (@LusandaSomdaka) October 24, 2020
@NomzamoMbatha slit darling. #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/pYW5Z71TTV— Boineelomove (@boineelo08) October 24, 2020
Nomzamo looking so amazing as usual #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/fqQTmvQkXW— Lusanda Somdaka (@LusandaSomdaka) October 24, 2020
#MissSA2020 Nomzamo Mbatha looking ravishing in yellow ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AA1qUhJS7I— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) October 24, 2020
Her second look also featured an asymmetrical neckline and was designed by Orapeleng Modutle of OM Style Avenue. The pale blue gown, which was frosted with sparkling embellishments, got mixed reviews:
Is Nomzamo wearing same dresses but different colors 👀👀👀🙄🙄🙄 they better not betray moghel like that🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️😂😂😂 #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/0htEGSwhdT— gontse (@Gontse_33) October 24, 2020
#MissSA2020 2nd dress ya Nomzamo 🙅🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/iXTSRKRwUh— 🇿🇦Shockstar🏳️🌈 (@_reshoketswe) October 24, 2020
Gert-Johan Coetzee — the go-to designer for many local A-listers — was responsible for Mbatha's third and fourth looks: a dramatic red ball gown and a fitted white number with statement sleeves and 'waterfalls' of pearls cascading over the shoulders. Both were well-received by the Twitter fashion police.
Our very own @NomzamoMbatha and you did a fantastic job and looked incredible... can't wait to see you again🇿🇦💯🍾 https://t.co/7HP3kpXv1t— Christopher Russon (@MrRusson) October 26, 2020
@NomzamoMbatha is Beautiful shuu 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 24, 2020
That red number dress 🔥🔥🔥🔥#MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/IB2dwPBq73
Aiiii nooh ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are beautiful ❤️❤️🖤🖤🔥🔥 @NomzamoMbatha pic.twitter.com/uZjnTi0RTy— K_eisha_🍋 (@Botlhalenyanden) October 25, 2020
@NomzamoMbatha looked so beautiful in all her outfits 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/qBzMoYneHL— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 24, 2020
Last up was yet another one-shouldered gown — this time in a glorious African print. Mbatha completed the look with large beaded earrings and a matching headscarf tied around her sculptural braided hairdo.
Okay but is it fair for you to be this gorgeous?? @NomzamoMbatha 🔥 🥵 #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/sjAEeL3iIN— 💎 (@u_Zethu) October 24, 2020