The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

What the Twitter fashion police thought of Nomzamo's Miss SA outfits

The actress served five different looks while hosting the pageant's grand finale on Saturday

27 October 2020 - 07:30 By Toni Jaye Singer
Nomzamo Mbatha, host of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, in a gown by OM Style Avenue.
Nomzamo Mbatha, host of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, in a gown by OM Style Avenue.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Celeb Nomzamo Mbatha has always been a huge fan of the Miss SA pageant, so the chance to host this year's grand finale was a dream come true — and so was her wardrobe, according to many social media users.

The actress made five costume changes during the event, which was held on Saturday at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.

Twitter raved about the sexy canary yellow gown Mbatha wore to open the show; the one-sleeved design featured a high polo neck and an even higher slit in the skirt.

Her second look also featured an asymmetrical neckline and was designed by Orapeleng Modutle of OM Style Avenue. The pale blue gown, which was frosted with sparkling embellishments, got mixed reviews:

Gert-Johan Coetzee — the go-to designer for many local A-listers — was responsible for Mbatha's third and fourth looks: a dramatic red ball gown and a fitted white number with statement sleeves and 'waterfalls' of pearls cascading over the shoulders. Both were well-received by the Twitter fashion police.

Last up was yet another one-shouldered gown — this time in a glorious African print. Mbatha completed the look with large beaded earrings and a matching headscarf tied around her sculptural braided hairdo.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Who wore it best?: Nomzamo Mbatha vs Boity Thulo

Eagle-eyed fashionistas may have had a flash of deja vu while watching the grand finale of the Miss SA pageant.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

IN PICS | Behind the seams of Miss SA: designers dish on the striking looks

Shudufhadzo Musida may have ultimately won the Miss SA crown, but each of top 10 finalists served winning looks during the pageant’s finale.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Cutting my hair was freeing, says Miss SA. Here's how to steal her look

Hair care still applies if you've gone full Shudufhadzo Musida. Follow these easy tips.
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

IN PICS | All Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's winning pageant looks

The Miss SA stage became a runway during the pageant's grand finale on Saturday as Shudufhadzo Musida served eye-catching looks by some of Mzansi's ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  3. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida: When I saw Zozi saying 'see your face reflected in ... Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA is crushing on Trevor Noah: seven fun facts about Shudufhadzo Musida Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Behind the seams of Miss SA: designers dish on the striking looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained