Who wore it best?: Nomzamo Mbatha vs Boity Thulo

27 October 2020 - 08:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
This OM Style Avenue gown is one of five looks Nomzamo Mbatha wore while hosting the finale of the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Eagle-eyed fashionistas may have had a flash of déjà vu while watching the grand finale of the Miss SA pageant on Saturday. That's because host Nomzamo Mbatha wore the same dress recently sported by rapper Boity Thulo.

Designed by Orapeleng Modutle of OM Style Avenue, the pale turquoise, one-shouldered gown is heavily embellished with rhinestones, sequins and beads, and features a thigh-high slit and puddle train. It was one of five outfits Nomzamo wore during the course of the show. 

The actress's structural braided hairdo, which was crowned with a shimmering headpiece, was as elaborate as the dress itself. She completed her look with strappy gold heels, cluster earrings and a pair of sparkling bracelets.

Boity wore the dress in an ad campaign to promote her new fragrance, Boity Pink Sapphire, which was launched in September. She picked up the glacial colour of the gown in her choice of earrings and cocktail ring, and finished her look with strappy diamanté heels, a high ponytail and a bold pink lip.

So who wore it best? While the gown showed off both celebs' curves beautifully, we've got to give Boity the win.

From the asymmetrical neckline to all that sparkle, there's a lot going on with this garment. That's why we think Boity was wise to keep her styling simple. In this case, less is most certainly more.

