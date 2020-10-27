Who wore it best?: Nomzamo Mbatha vs Boity Thulo

Eagle-eyed fashionistas may have had a flash of déjà vu while watching the grand finale of the Miss SA pageant on Saturday. That's because host Nomzamo Mbatha wore the same dress recently sported by rapper Boity Thulo.

Designed by Orapeleng Modutle of OM Style Avenue, the pale turquoise, one-shouldered gown is heavily embellished with rhinestones, sequins and beads, and features a thigh-high slit and puddle train. It was one of five outfits Nomzamo wore during the course of the show.