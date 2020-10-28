#BecomingMamaJones in style: Minnie Dlamini-Jones's best maternity looks
It’s the baby bump that’s giving us glam envy!
It seems like just yesterday when celeb Minnie Dlamini-Jones did the mother of all pregnancy reveals on Instagram.
The host of Homeground shared a magnificent snap from her bump shoot, which was more like a fashion shoot complete with a bespoke traditional outfit full of symbolism — and a possible clue to her baby’s gender: it’s a boy!
Since then the mom-to-be has been consistently serving all the hottest maternity looks.
Here are some of our favourites:
LOOKING CHIC ON SCREEN
For her baby bump’s TV debut, Dlamini-Jones opted to wear a crisp white figure-hugging dress from her go-to designer, Asanda Madyibi, which she paired with nude patent leather court heels. Besides being chic, the beauty of nude heels is they create the illusion that your legs go on forever.
Dlamini-Jones also wore the dress for her 30th birthday celebration, glamming it up with an oversized sleeveless faux fur coat and matching Louboutin So Kate pumps.
The celeb recently announced that she’ll be taking a break from TV and spending more time at home to get ready for the much-anticipated arrival of Baby Jones. What did she wear for her last on-screen appearance for a while? An all-black Adidas jumpsuit paired with sexy heels.
BABY SHOWER FLOWER POWER
Flower crowns were the accessory du jour at most of Dlamini-Jones’s baby showers — she’s had three so far.
For the first, a gender reveal hosted by her mom, she wore a wreath of white roses to complement her off-the-shoulder body con dress.
She channelled a Disney princess for the second, which was thrown by her “child’s amazing aunties”. She was a vision in her buttercup Gert-Johan Coetzee gown, which featured off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves and was paired with matching evening gloves. A headpiece of yellow and purple blooms completed the look.
She swapped her flower crowns for a wide-brimmed hat emblazoned with the words “Mrs Jones” for her latest shower, with the women of her husband’s family. Though she's normally one to show off her baby bump, this time she opted for a voluminous maxi dress in a colourful print.
Commenting on the number of parties she’s had, Dlamini-Jones said: “#BabyJones is one lucky bugger. This season of my life I call ‘Abundance of Love’.”
BEAUTY AND THE BEACH
Dlamini-Jones glowed in black full-piece swimsuit during her combined babymoon and wedding anniversary trip to Cape Town. The toned A-lister topped it off with earthy abaya and matching headwrap from womenswear brand, Anneya.
ROAD TRIP GOALS
During her pregnancy, the A-lister has been serving up lessons on how to rock a road trip: pack prints!
She slayed in an A-line Ri.Ch Factory mini dress and gold neckpiece combo, and looked lovely in a longer prairie-inspired dress from Bags & Boujie.