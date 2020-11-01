Designers go slow and sustainable at virtual SA Fashion Week

Many local designers embraced the concept of slow fashion in the collections shown at the recent South African Fashion Week, which was an online affair this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Slow fashion encourages a sustainable approach to design whereby garments are well made, ideally from green fabrics, and are intended to be worn time and again. Fast fashion, on the other hand, sees trendy buys typically being discarded after a single season...