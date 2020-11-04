Ingenious or downright dangerous? We rate TikTok beauty hacks

THE HACK: REVERSE FOUNDATION

TikTok users are buzzing about this hack which promises to deliver that Instagram-filtered matt foundation finish. To achieve it, all you've got to do is apply all your products in the reverse order to the way you'd normally apply them.

Start with moisturiser, then buff a loose, translucent powder into the skin and spritz with a setting spray. Apply a primer and then your foundation as normal. The end result is longwearing, matt, poreless coverage.

That said, the reverse foundation hack is not without its flaws. After a few minutes, the foundation starts caking and settling into fine lines; any dry patches are going to be magnified as is any uneven skin texture. The application of liquid or cream highlighters or blushes thereafter is uneven as these formulas do not glide seamlessly over the skin.

[Caution: video below contains swearing.]