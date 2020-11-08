Beyhive swarms as Beyoncé drops 'Drip 2', her new adidas x Ivy Park collab

It's usually her surprise music releases that get fans of pop royalty Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in a tizz.



This time, however, the star held the web hostage as she dropped sneak peeks of her new adidas x Ivy Park fashion collaboration on social media ahead of its official release...