Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards

Now in its 25th year, the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), which celebrates all that is pop culture, offered viewers a star-studded, hi-tech and highly stylised pre-recorded show in London on Sunday.

With little to no live audience thanks to Covid, the production had no other choice but to shake things up — and shake things up it did!

With David Guetta playing at the Szechenyi Baths — one of the largest spa baths in Europe – and DaBaby performing a medley which ended with the rapper on top of a police car as CGI helicopters shot fireballs at the virtual skyscrapers behind him, the show felt more like a lesson in filmmaking than anything else.