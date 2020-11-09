Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards
Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their wardrobe choices
Now in its 25th year, the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), which celebrates all that is pop culture, offered viewers a star-studded, hi-tech and highly stylised pre-recorded show in London on Sunday.
With little to no live audience thanks to Covid, the production had no other choice but to shake things up — and shake things up it did!
With David Guetta playing at the Szechenyi Baths — one of the largest spa baths in Europe – and DaBaby performing a medley which ended with the rapper on top of a police car as CGI helicopters shot fireballs at the virtual skyscrapers behind him, the show felt more like a lesson in filmmaking than anything else.
WATCH | Doja Cat performs ‘Say So’ at the 2020 MTV EMAs
Other memorable moments included performances by a face-covered Alicia Keyes and Doja Cat, who did a sexy romp through a daisy-covered stage.
But did the fashion on the pre-recorded, socially-distanced red carpet match up to the rest of the show's magic? Here's our verdict on the best- and worst-dressed celebs of the night:
BEST DRESSED
LEIGH-ANNE PINNOCK
It can be hard to stand out when you’re part of a girl group — unless you're wearing a strapless monochromatic bodysuit with matching evening gloves.
Little Mix singer Leigh-Ann Pinnock eclipsed her fellow bandmates in this fresh, fashion-forward outfit which was a perfect fit for the EMAs.
The plunging-neckline and head-to-toe print make a bold statement that shows just how fierce this singer is. Overall, her look was fun without being kitsch, and loud without being tacky.
MADISON BEER
Sex and fashion can work hand-in-hand without being overly salacious. Case in point? Singer and social media starlet Madison Beer in this custom Vivienne Westwood number.
This monotone look, highlighted with a bit of sparkle, was a rather brave choice to make: if not perfectly executed it could have looked tawdry, but that's the brilliance of Beer's styling. Her matching thigh-high boots and glowing make-up ensured this ensemble was both sultry and stylish.
She also successfully proved that this year's chicest colour — brown — is anything but boring.
WINNIE HARLOW
Business in the front and party in the back, the mullet dress – as donned by model Winnie Harlow — has always been the perfect choice for a red carpet: it’s fun yet formal, causal yet chic and due to its simple silhouette, you get to have fun with colour and styling.
The catwalk queen look delicious in a strapless, pastel number, which was a refreshing change from the many loud mini dresses worn at the event.
Sadly though, Miss Harlow’s shoes left us wanting: the bland and dated court heels made this outfit look a little frumpy. We wish she had opted for something a little sexier and more streamlined: a delicate stiletto sandal perhaps.
WORST DRESSED
RITA ORA
British singer Rita Ora is usually a standout at any awards ceremony, but at this one she stood out for all the wrong reasons.
Each individual piece could have been exceptional if styled correctly, but instead her look seems as if it was thrown together at the last minute — in a dark room! There's just too much going on.
The studded-socked-heels are exquisite, but fight with her chartreuse dress. Speaking of which, we’re all about the “mini but mighty” dress. However, this garment hits neither the mini nor the mighty mark with enough conviction. And what’s with the black fascinator — is she attending a funeral in a telenovela?
View this post on Instagram
@ritaora's look for the 2020 MTV EMAs 💛. She looks so gorgeous 😍. Sorry for not posting on this account in a while but hopefully in the future I can be more active 🌟. Hope you like these EMA pics 😊. - Liv 💋 *The photos in this post do not belong to me. I do not make money through this account. This account is used soley to support Rita Ora and I am not impersonating her. Credit goes to the rightful owner(s)*
PERRIE EDWARDS
As the co-host of the EMAs, Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards had her fair share of outfit changes for the evening. However, the only one we believe is worth any attention is this blue pleather number — and for all the wrong reasons.
Many stars tend to forget that how a garment looks in real life may differ greatly to how it photographs on a red carpet — and in the time of Covid, the latter has become increasingly important. Perhaps that's where the beauty of this outfit gets lost in translation?
The silhouette is neither here nor there. The ruched bra-cup-effect gets lost under the strong lapels and large jacket buttons. It’s as if the designer changed their mind mid-sew. All in all it's more little mess than Little Mix.
BEBE REXHA
The mixing of different decades, themes and silhouettes often creates the most memorable outfits. However, this mash up is a total mess up.
We’re not sure whether the idea was to pay homage to Madonna circa-1980s, Tonya Harding on the ice rink, or just to be different, but the American singer is in dire need of a good stylist. Between the vinyl thigh highs, cream satin skirt and the baroque-inspired top, there’s just too much going on.
We do love her red hair though.