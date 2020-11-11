Kat Ncala hopes to groom the next Zozi through her modelling academy
'I always wanted to be an influential figure in the pageant industry,' says the celeb who has launched the KN International Model Academy
Have you been inspired by Shudufhadzo Musida's recent Miss SA win? Would you like to take on the world of pageantry in the hopes of claiming your own crown one day? Kat Ncala knows where you should start.
The TV presenter and former Miss Teen World has launched her own modelling academy with the aim of helping aspiring beauty queens achieve their dreams.
Called KN International Model Academy, it will be opening in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Ncala tells us more:
Why did you decide to start the KN International Model Academy?
After I won Miss Teen World in 2015, I knew I wanted to be an influential figure in the pageant industry.
For the longest time, I’ve had many people ask me questions about the industry and I’ve received dozens of queries about hosting a master class.
However, I think people need to realise that perfection takes time. In this industry, one win doesn’t make you a master. You need to go through high and lows, and I feel like I’ve been groomed enough to launch KN Model Academy. [In addition to winning Miss Teen World, Ncala is former Miss Teen Earth and Miss Teen Africa.]
Why is it important for aspiring models to attend formal training?
Just like in any sport, it is taken very seriously. The top athletes in the world take their training seriously, and that is the type of attitude I would like to implement in my academy. It is crucial for aspiring models to take their training and work seriously.
What kinds of topics/courses does your curriculum cover?
Our curriculum covers pageantry, modelling - which is a fundamental aspect for our future models - and, finally, grooming, and this is what sets us apart.
The grooming aspect is often overlooked and people need to understand this is a fundamental aspect in one’s success. Grooming is needed in whatever field you would like to enter.
What do you say to critics who say beauty pageants are outdated and serve no need in our current world?
They do not understand that beauty really does come with a purpose. Pageants are not what they used to be. The likes of [former Miss World] Rolene Strauss and [reigning Miss Universe] Zozibini Tunzi are living proof that one can make their voice heard and South African girls will listen. Pageants are needed.
Pageants have equipped me with skills to enter the real world with [such] confidence that I am able to conquer it.
We believe that with confidence, a young girl or boy has the ability to change the world.Kat Ncala
What do you hope to achieve in the lives of the models who join your academy?
The main factor the organisation focuses on is confidence. We believe that with confidence, a young girl or boy has the ability to change the world. Secondly, we hope we can inspire our students to make a positive impact in their immediate communities and that eventually this impact will reach the rest of the world.
What is a cut-off age to start modelling? Do you have a cut-off age at your academy?
I’ve never been one who believes age plays a factor in one’s dreams and accomplishments. A lot of people say I am a testimony of that. In the future we would love to open up the academy to younger and older individuals. However, it is important to understand that KN International Model Academy is my baby, as I would call it, and I need to take baby steps. As it stands, we cater for 10- to 30-year-olds.
What are you looking for in potential candidates for your academy?
The beauty of KN International Model Academy is that you don’t need to know how to walk or talk. Most importantly, we are looking for passionate individuals who have the potential to really reach for their dreams.
• The KN International Model Academy has already held screening auditions in Gauteng. Keep an eye on their Facebook page to find out when auditions will take place in the Western Cape.