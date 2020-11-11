Kat Ncala hopes to groom the next Zozi through her modelling academy

Have you been inspired by Shudufhadzo Musida's recent Miss SA win? Would you like to take on the world of pageantry in the hopes of claiming your own crown one day? Kat Ncala knows where you should start.

The TV presenter and former Miss Teen World has launched her own modelling academy with the aim of helping aspiring beauty queens achieve their dreams.

Called KN International Model Academy, it will be opening in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Ncala tells us more:

Why did you decide to start the KN International Model Academy?

After I won Miss Teen World in 2015, I knew I wanted to be an influential figure in the pageant industry.

For the longest time, I’ve had many people ask me questions about the industry and I’ve received dozens of queries about hosting a master class.

However, I think people need to realise that perfection takes time. In this industry, one win doesn’t make you a master. You need to go through high and lows, and I feel like I’ve been groomed enough to launch KN Model Academy. [In addition to winning Miss Teen World, Ncala is former Miss Teen Earth and Miss Teen Africa.]

Why is it important for aspiring models to attend formal training?

Just like in any sport, it is taken very seriously. The top athletes in the world take their training seriously, and that is the type of attitude I would like to implement in my academy. It is crucial for aspiring models to take their training and work seriously.

What kinds of topics/courses does your curriculum cover?

Our curriculum covers pageantry, modelling - which is a fundamental aspect for our future models - and, finally, grooming, and this is what sets us apart.

The grooming aspect is often overlooked and people need to understand this is a fundamental aspect in one’s success. Grooming is needed in whatever field you would like to enter.