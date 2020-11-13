Shop now: Black Friday deals on luxury fragrance, make-up and skincare with African Sales

If you need a top up or have been waiting to try something new, pull your virtual shopping cart up to African Sales Fragrance Sale where you can shop up to 60% off at the Black Friday sale, which is now online.

If you’re shipping to SA, it’s free for orders over R450, but you can still take advantage of the other big savings if you’re shipping to Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho.

Most of us have become accustomed to getting nearly everything we need using our phones, tablets or computers now and African Sales has made it easy to find your favourite luxury fragrances, make-up and skincare on their website. You can shop by brand, search by category, filter by price and sort according to who you need to treat (yourself, a male or female partner or friend, your children or anyone who doesn’t like to be restricted by gender). It’s a perfect Christmas gifting solution.

And when it comes to skincare, to help you make a more informed choice about which products will work for your needs, you can find options according to your skin concerns whether you’re looking to zap away dark marks, dryness, sun damage or need a great post-workout cleanser to wash away dirt, sweat and other impurities.

As we all adapt to working from home and look for ways to look more presentable for video chats and presentations (ring light anyone?) not only do we want our skincare to work harder for us, we also look to make-up as a quick fix and another mood booster.