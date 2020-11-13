Shop now: Black Friday deals on luxury fragrance, make-up and skincare with African Sales
Even though we spend more time at home than we ever have before, and many of our priorities have had to shift since lockdown, beauty remains an important part of life. Whether we’re in and out of Zoom meetings, washing our hands after we do eventually step out the front door, stretching with our virtual yoga teacher, or looking for Secret Santa bounty we still need good skincare, make-up to face those unflattering web cameras and as many self-care moments as we can fit in to one day.
We’ve heard how a spritz of perfume has positive effects on your mental health and wellbeing. The science behind it? Scent travels up your nose to your amygdala, which plays an important role in your emotions and behaviour. Think of your bottle of Prada La Femme Eau de Parfum (EDP) or Paco Rabanne Lady Million EDP as a biohack to help fight anxiety, irritation and stress and boost happiness, relaxation and sensuality.
If you need a top up or have been waiting to try something new, pull your virtual shopping cart up to African Sales Fragrance Sale where you can shop up to 60% off at the Black Friday sale, which is now online.
If you’re shipping to SA, it’s free for orders over R450, but you can still take advantage of the other big savings if you’re shipping to Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho.
Most of us have become accustomed to getting nearly everything we need using our phones, tablets or computers now and African Sales has made it easy to find your favourite luxury fragrances, make-up and skincare on their website. You can shop by brand, search by category, filter by price and sort according to who you need to treat (yourself, a male or female partner or friend, your children or anyone who doesn’t like to be restricted by gender). It’s a perfect Christmas gifting solution.
And when it comes to skincare, to help you make a more informed choice about which products will work for your needs, you can find options according to your skin concerns whether you’re looking to zap away dark marks, dryness, sun damage or need a great post-workout cleanser to wash away dirt, sweat and other impurities.
As we all adapt to working from home and look for ways to look more presentable for video chats and presentations (ring light anyone?) not only do we want our skincare to work harder for us, we also look to make-up as a quick fix and another mood booster.
We’ve seen in the past, how women have picked up tubes of red lipstick during challenging times for increased confidence. A little trickier to pull off when we cross our thresholds and have to wear our masks, we might have to rely on lashings of mascara like Givenchy Noir Couture Volume instead.
And there are plenty of other instant pick-me-ups like eyeliner, nail polishes and eye shadows included in the Black Friday beauty deals you don’t want to miss. Bath and body products, scented candles, vases and more décor ware are also part of the big clearance sale so you can get all your present shopping done before December even rolls around.
Not only do you not have to stand in line, your goodies will be delivered directly to your door, so you can also save your time and energy for other priorities. Those lucky enough to be in Johannesburg can even choose the click and collect option at “The Authorised Fragrance & Cosmetic Outlet” in Woodmead.
This article was paid for by African Sales.