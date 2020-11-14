Awww! The Kiffness lent his famous suit to a fan for their matric farewell

Musician and viral meme maker David Scott, aka The Kiffness, is known for his quirky sense of humour — and thanks to a particular outfit, for his quirky sense of fashion too.

The famous garment in question is a three-piece suit in loud print. Let’s put it this way, anyone who wears it certainly won’t be a wallflower.

Wanting to stand out at his matric farewell, Cape Town student Jonathan Bouwer hoped to get his hands on a suit with similarly “eccentric floral theme” to wear to the event.

When Bouwer failed to find one to hire, he went on social media and hit up The Kiffness for a favour. “Could I please borrow yours?” he asked.

Scott did the “kiff” thing and said yes to his fan. After all, as he posted on Facebook, “This is what the internet was made for”.