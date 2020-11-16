The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour

16 November 2020 - 14:45 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida during her homecoming tour of Limpopo.
Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida during her homecoming tour of Limpopo.
Image: Supplied/MissSA

Miss SA came to slay! Shudufhadzo Musida served up some show-stopping looks as she embarked on her celebratory homecoming tour of Limpopo at the weekend.

Featuring an array of bold colours, African prints and interesting silhouettes, her wardrobe was as striking as the shaven-haired beauty queen herself.

Take a look:

PRINT(CESS) CHARMING

Musida started strong with her first homecoming look: an eye-catching dress by local design label Imprint, which is known for its brilliant use of patterns. The voluminous cape-sleeved gown was nipped in at the waist with a Gert-Johan Coetzee corset to better show off Miss SA's curves. 

Imprint was also responsible for the stunning patterned dress the beauty queen wore during a parade through the streets of her home province.

This garment's blue hue, puffed sleeve and full skirt brought to mind a modern African take on Cinderella's iconic ball gown. Instead of a coach magicked out of a pumpkin, Musida's fairy-tale ride was a luxurious Mercedes-Benz.

LOCAL IS LEKKER

Miss SA proudly paid tribute to her heritage in a pair of colourful dresses that incorporated traditional Venda prints in a contemporary way.

The first was a fun and flirty cocktail dress by Phika Designs, which boasted beaded cups and ruffles. The second, which she wore to visit her grandfather, was a sunny halter-necked maxi dress.

The cuts of both garments showed off Musida's toned arms and shoulders beautifully.

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida with her grandfather Elias Musida during her homecoming in Ha-Masia, Limpopo.
Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida with her grandfather Elias Musida during her homecoming in Ha-Masia, Limpopo.
Image: Indirect Media

LADY IN RED (WELL, BURGUNDY) 

“Even the old man said I look fly,” quipped Mudisa about this outfit on Instagram.

The beauty queen looked regal in her glam beaded gown by Keys Fashion, which she teamed with a pair of statement earrings. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Parades and emotional reunions: 5 great moments from Miss SA’s homecoming

Bonang and Bonnie Mbuli defended the beauty queen from comparisons to previous Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

'I’m stronger now': How Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida beat the bullies

The new Miss SA is determined to help those mental health issues during her reign
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | All Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's winning pageant looks

The Miss SA stage became a runway during the pageant's grand finale on Saturday as Shudufhadzo Musida served eye-catching looks by some of Mzansi's ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Cutting my hair was freeing, says Miss SA. Here's how to steal her look

Hair care still applies if you've gone full Shudufhadzo Musida. Follow these easy tips.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. A quirky ladies' road trip: 3,100km of fun on the Cape's back roads Travel
  2. Brain food! Celebrated SA chef Siba Mtongana's now a Harvard case study Food
  3. Is 'MasterChef' Oz any good without the show's beloved original judges? Food
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | November 15 to 21 2020 Lifestyle
  5. IN PICTURES | Glitz and glam as Mrs SA finalists named The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on