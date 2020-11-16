IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour

Miss SA came to slay! Shudufhadzo Musida served up some show-stopping looks as she embarked on her celebratory homecoming tour of Limpopo at the weekend.

Featuring an array of bold colours, African prints and interesting silhouettes, her wardrobe was as striking as the shaven-haired beauty queen herself.

Take a look:

PRINT(CESS) CHARMING

Musida started strong with her first homecoming look: an eye-catching dress by local design label Imprint, which is known for its brilliant use of patterns. The voluminous cape-sleeved gown was nipped in at the waist with a Gert-Johan Coetzee corset to better show off Miss SA's curves.