IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour
Miss SA came to slay! Shudufhadzo Musida served up some show-stopping looks as she embarked on her celebratory homecoming tour of Limpopo at the weekend.
Featuring an array of bold colours, African prints and interesting silhouettes, her wardrobe was as striking as the shaven-haired beauty queen herself.
Take a look:
PRINT(CESS) CHARMING
Musida started strong with her first homecoming look: an eye-catching dress by local design label Imprint, which is known for its brilliant use of patterns. The voluminous cape-sleeved gown was nipped in at the waist with a Gert-Johan Coetzee corset to better show off Miss SA's curves.
Imprint was also responsible for the stunning patterned dress the beauty queen wore during a parade through the streets of her home province.
This garment's blue hue, puffed sleeve and full skirt brought to mind a modern African take on Cinderella's iconic ball gown. Instead of a coach magicked out of a pumpkin, Musida's fairy-tale ride was a luxurious Mercedes-Benz.
LOCAL IS LEKKER
Miss SA proudly paid tribute to her heritage in a pair of colourful dresses that incorporated traditional Venda prints in a contemporary way.
The first was a fun and flirty cocktail dress by Phika Designs, which boasted beaded cups and ruffles. The second, which she wore to visit her grandfather, was a sunny halter-necked maxi dress.
The cuts of both garments showed off Musida's toned arms and shoulders beautifully.
LADY IN RED (WELL, BURGUNDY)
“Even the old man said I look fly,” quipped Mudisa about this outfit on Instagram.
The beauty queen looked regal in her glam beaded gown by Keys Fashion, which she teamed with a pair of statement earrings.