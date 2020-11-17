WATCH | Prince Charles talks personal style, sustainable fashion in 'British Vogue' interview

His daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan are regularly lauded for their fashion sense, but 72-year-old Prince Charles, well-known for patching-up and mending his clothes, has probably been considered a less likely British style icon — until now.

“I've always admired the way you dress,” Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, told Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine's latest edition.

The praise for his timeless dress sense seemed to take the heir-to-the throne, who usually favours double-breasted suits accompanied with a tie and matching handkerchief, by surprise.

“I thought I was like a stopped clock ... people come round after 25 years to dressing like I do,” he said with a laugh. “I'm very glad you think it has style. I mind about detail and colour and things like that.”

The male members of Britain's royal family have usually taken a back seat to the females when it comes to fashion coverage.