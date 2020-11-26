The bare-faced truth about 'skin fasting': should you try this trend?

Many of us have tucked away our make-up bags and embraced a bare face while spending more time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some have also taken advantage of the opportunity to go on a skin fast.

The skin fasting trend has seen a major resurgence of late.

Not sure what it is? Here’s the lowdown:

What is skin fasting?

Skin fasting can be likened to a skin “diet”. It involves reducing the amount of skincare products you use or cutting out a specific product or step in your skincare routine.

What are the pros?

Just as your skin sometimes needs a break from make-up, a break from the excessive use of skincare products can do it a world of good.

Our skin has natural ways of regulating itself, but rather than letting it do its own thing, we often rely on skincare products to do the job.

For instance, we use exfoliators or retinol to remove dead skin cells instead of waiting for the skin ’s natural cell turnover cycle of 28 days. Another example is using products containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid to boost hydration instead of waiting for the skin to naturally rebalance its moisture levels.