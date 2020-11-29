Simon & Mary's vegan cactus leather hats will prickle your fancy

In a bid to move away from producing environmentally unsustainable and unethical textiles, fabric innovation has taken a front seat in the fashion industry and entrepreneurs are looking in their fruit baskets and at their local flora and fauna for inspiration.



Last week, South African milliners Simon and Mary (https://www.simonandmary.co.za/) launched a range of hats made from a vegan cactus leather; a capsule collection of classic baseball caps and bucket hats in black, beige and cactus green...