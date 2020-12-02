Something old or new? Brides weigh in on wedding dress choice

While big gatherings like weddings are still the subject of Covid-19 restrictions, SA brides and grooms are getting ready to make the most of the summer wedding season for their own perfect wedding. While ceremonies and receptions may be happening a little differently, there’s one thing that has stayed the same: The wedding dress!

While half of brides responding to a recent Gumtree survey said that they preferred “brand new or nothing” for their wedding dress, the other 50% said that they would be hiring a dress or buying a second-hand one for their big day.

While not everyone has access to a previously loved dress like the UK’s Princess Beatrice, who recently rocked one of her granny’s vintage gowns for her own wedding, it makes so much sense (and a lot of cents too) to choose a second-hand or rental wedding dress, according to Estelle Nagel, Gumtree SA brand marketing manager.

“While many women want to play a role in designing a dream dress that they feel reflects their personality, there’s great merit in keeping wedding day costs under control, and rather setting the saved money aside for big ticket items that will be needed during the course of the marriage,” she says.

“Buying or renting a second-hand wedding dress for as little as R4,000 rather than spending more than R15,000 on a new one, means that you can either spend more on entertaining or catering for your guests, or you can set the savings aside as part of a deposit on your first home. It could even be the deposit on the first mommy wagon you’ll need when you begin your family.”

Avoiding the huge expense of a new or custom-designed dress certainly makes a lot of sense once the feedback of married women is also taken into account: one third of those surveyed said their dresses are gathering dust at the back of their cupboards.

Just 20% of married women have sold their wedding dresses — only worn once — online, helping someone have their dream day at a fraction of the cost, while avoiding the clutter of having to store a garment that will never be worn again.

“Selling your wedding dress online gives you some return on your investment on the garment — other than the magical memories made on your wedding day — and it will help make someone else’s wedding dreams come true too,” says Nagel.

This article was paid for by Gumtree.