SHOPPING | There's a summer denim look to suit every personality

Whether you prefer to go romantic with lace or toughen things up with leather accessories, denim is the perfect foundation for any outfit

STOCKISTS



Aldo (https://www.aldoshoes.co.za/) Forever New (https://www.forevernew.co.za/)Levi's (https://www.levi.co.za/) Mango (https://shop.mango.com/za) MRP (https://www.mrp.com/)Polo (https://www.polo.co.za/) Steve Madden (https://stevemadden.co.za/)Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/)Truworths (https://www.truworths.co.za/)Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.co.za/)Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/)Zando (https://www.zando.co.za/)..