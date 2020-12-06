The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Opinion

Too bad one male celeb in a dress won’t bring down the patriarchy

Vogue’s December cover featuring gender-bending singer Harry Styles and the ensuing outcry gives Sandiso Ngubane food for thought

06 December 2020 - 00:02 By Sandiso Ngubane

When Vogue announced its December cover featuring a gender-bending Harry Styles, I had my reservations. Styles is a good-looking young man, and his gender-bending is cute and all, but I can't deny how triggering it sometimes is to see a cisgendered male celebrity being lauded for something that often provokes violence on the bodies of people like myself.

Gender non-conformity is more than just an aesthetic; it's an extension of who I am in a world that often seeks to invalidate my identity. I don't get celebrated as being "brave" for simply being myself in a world that would prefer that I wasn't, but I digress...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Don’t send your children to St Anne's, Coconut Kelz tells black parents Lifestyle
  2. SA's luxe safari spots shine at the 2020 World Travel Awards Travel
  3. Restaurant Mosaic to close as top chef Chantel Dartnall starts 'new adventure' Food
  4. IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal bush escape voted the world's top luxury villa Travel
  5. What’s new on Showmax in December 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...