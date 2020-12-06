Opinion
Too bad one male celeb in a dress won’t bring down the patriarchy
Vogue’s December cover featuring gender-bending singer Harry Styles and the ensuing outcry gives Sandiso Ngubane food for thought
06 December 2020 - 00:02
When Vogue announced its December cover featuring a gender-bending Harry Styles, I had my reservations. Styles is a good-looking young man, and his gender-bending is cute and all, but I can't deny how triggering it sometimes is to see a cisgendered male celebrity being lauded for something that often provokes violence on the bodies of people like myself.
Gender non-conformity is more than just an aesthetic; it's an extension of who I am in a world that often seeks to invalidate my identity. I don't get celebrated as being "brave" for simply being myself in a world that would prefer that I wasn't, but I digress...
