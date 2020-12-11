'Mine are better': Tito Mboweni takes shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game
Finance minister Tito Mboweni left many social media users in stitches this week after coming for EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game.
The irony, right? LOL!
Mboweni took a dig at Ndlozi for the shoes he wore at a wedding with party leader Julius Malema recently.
Mboweni joked that he could do much better than Ndlozi in the fashion and shoe department.
"How do you go to such a function wearing those shoes? Mine are better,” he said.
@MbuyiseniNdlozi . How do you go to such a function wearing those shoes? Mine are better!! pic.twitter.com/5tPx1KB6Wo— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 9, 2020
Mboweni then shared a picture of his shoes, telling social media users to “be the judge” of who was dripping the most.
If the minister's shoes look familiar it is because they are the same ones he clapped back at trolls over last year, telling them to “laugh at them for the last time”.
According to Europa Art, Mboweni's “worn-out” shoes range from R1,000 to R3,000 in price.
“These shoes are Clarks OK. They are comfortable for old people,” he said at the time.
Ndlozi playfully responded to Mboweni, using memes and videos.
One of the videos was hilariously captioned : “for the haters who want to see me falling”.
https://t.co/P9de9foLd5 pic.twitter.com/LRfKthPDsh— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 9, 2020
https://t.co/8xCu6y2KSI pic.twitter.com/TH9svkEoVs— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 9, 2020
Many enjoyed their interaction and weighed in on who they thought was the Swag God of Mzansi.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.