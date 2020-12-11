'Mine are better': Tito Mboweni takes shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game

Finance minister Tito Mboweni left many social media users in stitches this week after coming for EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game.

The irony, right? LOL!

Mboweni took a dig at Ndlozi for the shoes he wore at a wedding with party leader Julius Malema recently.

Mboweni joked that he could do much better than Ndlozi in the fashion and shoe department.

⁦"How do you go to such a function wearing those shoes? Mine are better,” he said.