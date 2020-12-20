Clothing is armour and I arm women to be their best, says designer Sindiso Khumalo
The award-winning 'green' designer talks about the glass ceiling for young, black creatives and her big plans to sell in a UK store next year
20 December 2020 - 00:00
SA's Sindiso Khumalo recently won Best Independent Designer at the global Green Carpet Fashion Awards, an annual event which celebrates the best in eco-conscious fashion.
Khumalo partners with African artisans as well as an NGO to produce the sustainable textiles for her eponymous fashion label...
