MEN'S SHOPPING | How to pull together a relaxed French country look

Take your cue from Jacquemus’s SS21 collection and channel the endless summer of Provence with clean-cut separates in sun-washed shades tempered with canvas sneakers and leather accessories

20 December 2020 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal

Oyster Perpetual 28 watch R79,000 RolexSatchel R999 AldoStudio.w shirt R430 WoolworthsT-shirt R619 ZaraShirt R799 ZaraOliver Peoples sunglasses R5,220 Sunglass HutHerschel Supply Co. bumbag R649 SuperbalistPolo bucket hat R379 SuperbalistOakridge shorts R150 MRPShorts R70 MRPPolo sneakers R699 SuperbalistRelay Jeans sneakers R499 MarkhamConverse sneakers R1,399 SuperbalistShorts R299 MarkhamShirt R799 Zara

