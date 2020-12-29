'Truly a great moment to witness' - SA congratulates Tshepo Mohlala on new Hyde Park store
South Africans are beaming with pride after Tshepo “the jean maker” Mohlala launched a new shop at the upmarket Hyde Park Corner on Monday.
The young businessman dominated Twitter trends, with many committing to visit the store and to support his brand.
Among these were radio and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele, who tweeted: “Went to celebrate the opening of the brand new Tshepo Jeans Hyde Park store and of course spoil myself a bit. Watching Tshepo build his dream is inspiring and worthy of all our love and praise. Congratulations Tshepo, the jean maker.”
Tshepo shared a picture of his new store, which he captioned: “It is better to be patient and get what you desire in the right time: TSHEPO in Hyde Park Corner now open.”
Many were introduced to the brand in 2013 when Tshepo started making custom-made jeans. Since then, they have witnessed its many highlights, including making a pair for Meghan Markle's son Archie in 2019 and being featured on Beyoncé's website in 2020.
Tshepo Jeans, like many other businesses which had to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had its fair share of struggles this year.
He told the Sunday Times in August that the business took a hit when SA closed its borders to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
“As a brand we've realised we were making a lot of money from tourists. It's difficult now because a lot of people have lost their jobs and others have taken pay cuts. We have seen a direct impact in our business. I'm grateful to South Africans who are buying local brands.”
Here are some of the congratulatory messages shared on Twitter:
Went to celebrate the opening of the brand new @TshepoJeans Hyde Park store and of course spoil myself a bit! 🎉🥳 Watching Tshepo build his dream is inspiring and worthy of all our love & praise! Congratulations Tshepo, The Jeanmaker! 👏🏾🙌🏾— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 28, 2020
🎵: AKA - Congratulate pic.twitter.com/vozLij62MS
Truly a great moment to witness, Congratulations @TshepoJeans ... This in only but the beginning🍾🍾🍾 https://t.co/1IfgN4odnf— Molefi Letsiki 🇿🇦 (@MolefiLetsiki) December 28, 2020
Tshepo Jeans is a perfect example of my last tweet...they ridiculed him when he first came out.— The Promoter (@hloni_maniers) December 28, 2020
Megan and her husband gave him the nod for his product and other famous people it became “congratulations I always believed in you”
Congratulations @TshepoJeans on the launch of your new Hyde Park store!— The Man 😷 (@jamesledwaba) December 28, 2020
Only place to go from here is up!
🇦🇲👖🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/xCdgROOpuu
You are looking at a new @TshepoJeans store in Hydepark corner mall. It’s amongst some big international brands, it’s so beutiful to watch this story unfold. This is a big win for the industry pic.twitter.com/MnVRvXcvov— INGA GUBEKA (@ingagubeka) December 28, 2020
#tshepojeans well done my friend. I’m so super proud of you. The store is so amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/Fz21DATNxL— Tshepo Mekoa (@tshepomekoa) December 28, 2020
This is my only plan for the Day, @TshepoJeans new Store Opening. He has done his part, time to do ours. pic.twitter.com/RzHWBsG8So— Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) December 28, 2020
South Africans hate themselves so bad, I remember they attacked Tshepo Jean's, saying who in the right mind will buy a Jean name Tshepo..— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) December 29, 2020
Y'all MF's hate black owned brands up until foreigners endorse our own brands that when you wanna support.. pic.twitter.com/D9CLxRToNG
Remember when people were lashing out at Tshepo’s jeans for their price range and said he wouldn’t get anywhere? You really just gotta block the noise and keep creating, your tribe will find you.— Joe Human (@joe_human_) December 28, 2020