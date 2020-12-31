Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020

2020 will be a year we will never forget (no matter how hard we try). The start of the new decade was filled with endless possibilities and fresh beginnings. Then along came Covid-19 which put a halt to, well, just about everything.

But it was not all doom and gloom. Many have taken this time to focus on what matters in life, while others have beefed up their support of local industries to help the businesses hard hit by lockdowns and the like. The idea of ‘buying local and thinking global’ has taken off and wearing local designers has become all the rage.

Speaking of which, our talented fashion designers have slowly been taking over the world with Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi being featured in the pages of Vogue, Sindiso Khumalo winning Best Independent Designer at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, and Gert-Johan Coetzee’s designs being worn by the likes of Cardi B.