WATCH | How to tie a head wrap: five quick and chic styles
05 January 2021 - 06:30
Ever wanted to rock a head wrap but didn’t know how to tie it? Don’t worry, we got you, and frankly, don’t blame you for wanting to become a pro at head wrapping.
Head wraps, especially those in bold, bright prints, are a must-have holiday accessory and essential for channelling resort vibes while chilling poolside.
They also help to protect your precious locks from the harsh effects of the sun, which can fade away colour and break down the proteins in your hair causing it to become brittle.
Watch the video tutorial below for five speedy, stylish ways to tie your head wrap; step-by-step instructions below.
THE CROWN WRAP
- Take a long rectangular headscarf and fold it in half lengthways; this will make it more manageable when folding.
- Place the scarf on your head, twist the loose ends on either side a little to pull it taught and tie them into a knot at the nape of the neck. You should have two long pieces running down your shoulders.
- Take one of these long pieces and tightly twist it all the way to the end. Flip it over the crown of your head and tuck the end underneath the scarf on the other side of your head, behind the ear.
- Repeat with the other long piece, tucking it underneath the scarf on the opposite side of your head to the first.
Grab the twisted parts of the scarf and gently push back along the crown of your head until you’re happy with the placement.
STYLE VARIATION: CROWN WRAP WITH A TWIST
- Take a long rectangular headscarf and fold it in half lengthways; this will make it more manageable when folding.
- Place the scarf on your head, twist the loose ends on either side a little to pull it taught and tie them into a knot at the nape of the neck. You should have two long pieces running down your shoulders.
- Take one of these long pieces and tightly twist it all the way to the end. Flip it over the crown of your head and tuck the end underneath the scarf on the other side of your head, behind the ear.
- Leave the second end of the scarf untwisted and drape it over your shoulder.
THE TURBAN-STYLE WRAP
- Take a long rectangular headscarf and fold it in half lengthways; this will make it more manageable when folding.
- Place the scarf on your head in reverse, so the loose ends are at the front and tie them into a knot. You should have two long pieces running down either side of your face.
- Take one of these long pieces and tightly twist it all the way to the end, flipping it over the crown of your head behind the knot you made earlier as you do so — see video above. Both long pieces should now be on the same side of your head and you should have a half bun on top at the front.
- Take both loose pieces and tightly twist them to the ends, make sure to keep hold of them to prevent the twists unravelling.
- Now tightly twist these two twisted pieces together to form one big twist.
- Next tightly twist this big twist around the half bun you created earlier to create a big bun at the front of the head.
- Tuck the end and any bits of fringing under the bun for a clean finish.
STYLE VARIATION: THE TURBAN-STYLE BOW WRAP
- Take a long rectangular headscarf and fold it in half lengthways; this will make it more manageable when folding.
- Place the scarf on your head in reverse, so the loose ends are at the front and tie them into a knot. You should have two long pieces running down either side of your face.
- Take the two loose pieces and tie them into a bow at the front of the head.
- Leave any fringe and bow ends loose if you wish, or tuck behind the bow for a cleaner look.
THE LOW BUN DUO STYLE WRAP
- Take a long rectangular headscarf and fold it in half lengthways; this will make it more manageable when folding.
- Place the scarf on your head, twist the loose ends on either side a little to pull it taught and tie them into a knot at the nape of the neck. You should have two long pieces running down your shoulders.
- Take one of these long pieces and tightly twist it all the way to the end.
- Wrap this twisted piece around itself to form a low bun behind the ear at the nape of the neck.
- Tuck the end under the headscarf to secure.
- Repeat with the remaining loose end on the other side to complete the style.