WATCH | How to tie a head wrap: five quick and chic styles

Ever wanted to rock a head wrap but didn’t know how to tie it? Don’t worry, we got you, and frankly, don’t blame you for wanting to become a pro at head wrapping.

Head wraps, especially those in bold, bright prints, are a must-have holiday accessory and essential for channelling resort vibes while chilling poolside.

They also help to protect your precious locks from the harsh effects of the sun, which can fade away colour and break down the proteins in your hair causing it to become brittle.

Watch the video tutorial below for five speedy, stylish ways to tie your head wrap; step-by-step instructions below.