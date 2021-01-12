The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Five need-to-know tips for buying beauty products online

Buying make-up and fragrances online can be incredibly tricky as you can't test them out first. To avoid buyer's remorse, read this before you click 'add to cart'

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
12 January 2021 - 06:30
Sign up for the newsletters of your favourite online stores and you'll be the first to know about flash sales.
Sign up for the newsletters of your favourite online stores and you'll be the first to know about flash sales.
Image: 123RF/Olga Yastremska

1. READ THE REVIEWS

Just like you would do before booking a night at a hotel or buying a new phone, beauty reviews play an important part in making an informed purchase that won't result in buyer's remorse.

For added research, use the poll function on Instagram to ask your audience specific questions or opinions about the beauty product you're looking for.

2. MAKE USE OF YOUTUBE

Just like written reviews, YouTube has many candid reviews and videos about products and brands that can be useful.

When shopping for a fragrance, watching a video and seeing live reactions to the scent from the participants can be really insightful.

3. USE TRY-ON APPS

There are many innovative apps and tools on brand websites that allow you to try on product shades or shade match foundation using AI technology.

Remember to go makeup-free when using these apps to get the most accurate recommendations.

4. SIGN UP FOR REWARDS

Most online stores have a rewards programme that give you access to promo codes and notifications of flash sales. These can be a great help when it comes to making your money go further — often slicing off up to 35% of the purchase price on something you want, or scoring free delivery.

5. COMPARE AND COMPARE AGAIN

You only have a great deal when there's no other website pricing it at a lower price. Not all online stores have the same pricing structure so check other stores that may stock the same product. There's also a chance it may be on sale elsewhere.

Online stores like Takealot and Superbalist usually have periodic discounts and offers on beauty products that can make a huge difference when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Three genius ways to use lipstick now that your mouth's hidden by a mask

Who said lipstick was just for lips? It can double as eye make-up, blush and more
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Four fab beauty finds worth getting excited about this summer

It’s time to take a holiday, so add these beauty essentials to your list of must-haves, whether you leave home or not
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Genius make-up hacks we stole from Netflix’s 'Glow Up'

Here's how to ace popular runway beauty trends, including faux freckles, rhinestone eyes and glitter lips.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 10 to 16 2021 Lifestyle
  2. Suzuki Jimny: the evolution of the little 4x4 that could Lifestyle
  3. 'Bridgerton', 'The History of Swear Words': five great shows to stream now Lifestyle
  4. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | From a baboon grooming a lion cub to lions attacking a wild dog - the ... Travel

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar