Five need-to-know tips for buying beauty products online

1. READ THE REVIEWS

Just like you would do before booking a night at a hotel or buying a new phone, beauty reviews play an important part in making an informed purchase that won't result in buyer's remorse.

For added research, use the poll function on Instagram to ask your audience specific questions or opinions about the beauty product you're looking for.

2. MAKE USE OF YOUTUBE

Just like written reviews, YouTube has many candid reviews and videos about products and brands that can be useful.

When shopping for a fragrance, watching a video and seeing live reactions to the scent from the participants can be really insightful.

3. USE TRY-ON APPS

There are many innovative apps and tools on brand websites that allow you to try on product shades or shade match foundation using AI technology.

Remember to go makeup-free when using these apps to get the most accurate recommendations.

4. SIGN UP FOR REWARDS

Most online stores have a rewards programme that give you access to promo codes and notifications of flash sales. These can be a great help when it comes to making your money go further — often slicing off up to 35% of the purchase price on something you want, or scoring free delivery.

5. COMPARE AND COMPARE AGAIN

You only have a great deal when there's no other website pricing it at a lower price. Not all online stores have the same pricing structure so check other stores that may stock the same product. There's also a chance it may be on sale elsewhere.

Online stores like Takealot and Superbalist usually have periodic discounts and offers on beauty products that can make a huge difference when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck.