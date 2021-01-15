Loxion Kulca's Wandi Nzimande ‘changed the shape of fashion in SA'

Fashion director and Kaya FM DJ Mzwandile “Wandi” Nzimande has died at the age of 44.

EWN reports that Nzimande passed away on Wednesday morning at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg after contracting Covid-19.

Nzimande is famed for co-founding Loxion Kulca, one of SA’s most sought-after streetwear brands, together with Sechaba Mogale in 1999.

Loxion Kulca dominated the local fashion scene in the 2000s becoming the go-to brand for celebs like Zola 7, Phat Joe as well as late rappers HHP and ProKid - the latter even collaborated with the label on a sneaker line.

Their wares were so covetable that the company was plagued by a flood of fake Loxion Kulca merchandise hitting the streets.

Such was the brand’s sartorial influence that in 2019 its 20th anniversary was marked by the release of a four-part documentary, 20 Years of Loxion Kulca, on SABC1.

It’s no wonder then that Lucilla Booysen, founder of SA Fashion Week, hailed Nzimande as an artistic, authentic “leader who changed the shape of fashion in our country” in a touching tribute on Instagram.

On behalf of her team, she added “We will deeply miss the energy, loyalty, attention and the opportunities that he so freely gave to everyone around him.”