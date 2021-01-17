SHOPPING | Keep your cool in a crisp combo of ice blue and white
The weather might be scorching, but you don't have to look all hot and bothered — simply pick a frosty palette for your summer looks
17 January 2021 - 00:00
Knitted camisole R599 MangoShorts R539 ZaraMule R1,499 AldoChain necklace R275 LovisaAntares interchangeable bracelet watch R13,500 Michel HerbelinBag R499 MangoPolo belt R399 SuperbalistObtuse Jewellery rings R650 Platform23Court shoe R1,699 MangoShorts R339 Zara Knit R599 MangoRay-Ban sunglasses R2,100 Sunglass HutCut-out block heel R699 ZaraShorts R619 ZaraTrenery knitted jersey R699 Woolworths
STOCKISTS..
