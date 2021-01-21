Cue the memes! Bernie Sanders' mittens stole the show at Biden's inauguration
Make room Michelle Obama. Step aside J-Lo and Lady Gaga. The person whose fashion choice for US President Joe Biden’s inauguration caused the biggest buzz was Bernie Sanders.
A snap of the US senator sitting solo (thanks to social distancing) on a folding chair with his arms crossed captured the internet's imagination. As one Twitter user pointed out, his entire vibe was “this could have been an e-mail”.
"This could have been an email." #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/NaGYQwY4bU— Lamang (@lamangayidova) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders looks how I look like when my parents force me to go somewhere I don’t wanna go...lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/dxMBeJvrx3— Papa Burgundy (@Nighthawk_2011) January 20, 2021
Sanders' choice of casual outfit, which included a cosy coat and pair of oversized, oven glove-like mittens, seemed a bit incongruous given the more formal finery worn by the other dignitaries in attendance.
So it wasn’t long before people started photoshopping him into other unlikely settings, including scenes from famous shows like Game of Thrones and Sex and The City.
Undefeated. The internet...🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/eFKJuXNt4w— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 21, 2021
Bern and the City #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/LYgfhL7Uc5— Jason Arthur (@BakesbyJason) January 20, 2021
omg bernie sanders joined the glee club pic.twitter.com/3X2qIOWNa1— plastic hearts aoty (@flawedcrystals) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders, first of his name, Wearer of Mittens, Sitter of Chairs pic.twitter.com/1j6p8mrdlr— Matthew Mucha (@mattymooch) January 20, 2021
My contribution to all the Bernie Sanders memes 😂 pic.twitter.com/DKPGSk0lAQ— carlitos (@Kamalasidemans) January 21, 2021
actual photos of bernie sanders and tom hanks tonight at the inauguration night celebration pic.twitter.com/J1QtMWkCWX— Tori :) (@dottie_tori) January 21, 2021
Some of my favorite Bernie Sanders sightings today: pic.twitter.com/Pxta5BO7Uu— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021
That said, some applauded his down-to-earth ensemble, with one social media user fondly declaring him “America's grandpa”.
Bernie is America's Grandpa. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/73FCrcLmJk— Sarah Gad, JD (@SarahGad2020) January 20, 2021
There's a sweet story behind where he got those mittens, too. They were specially made for him by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Vermont, who crafted them from old woollen jerseys.
Ellis, who is a fan of Sanders' stance on education, told The Washington Post: “I thought, 'I'd like to make him a pair of mittens.' And I did. I totally remember the night I did it. I was thinking to myself, “Is this crazy? I don't even know this guy.' But I wanted to make them for him, so I did.”
I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V— Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020
LISTEN | Will Biden look favourably on SA?