Lacklustre? No! Biden's inauguration was actually a grape day for fashion

Most notably, Harris wore purple from head to toe, donning a bright, grapey ensemble by Florida-born, New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers.

This is significant for a number of reasons. Rogers is a young black designer, and an American, which attests to Harris's commitment to representing and uplifting black industry, one of her most consistent promises to prospective supporters to date.

In contrast to Harris and Biden, former first lady Melania Trump routinely wore a medley of European designers, and even departed the White House for the last time in a mishmash of Hérmes, Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

Harris’s chromatic signals have also been read as notable on numerous symbolic fronts.

Purple was the cornerstone colour of the suffragette movement: Harris’s garment has been read as a nod to the women who came before her, and to one woman in particular — Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman ever elected to Congress in the US.

Purple is also the composite combination of red and blue, signifying, perhaps, the coming together of Democratic and Republican forces under the auspices of the US flag.