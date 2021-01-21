Tito Mboweni goes chiskop and the streets are a mess!
New hair, who dis?
Finance minister Tito Mboweni had the social media streets deep in their feels on Wednesday after he posted a picture of himself with a fresh new haircut.
The minister took to Twitter to show off his chiskop, next to a picture of his old “do”.
Before the haircut vs After. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/1lYkTaQ1dX— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 20, 2021
The minister must have been impressed with the new look because he even made it his new profile picture - to the amusement of many.
Soon the TL was flooded with comments about his hair, with some saying it was nice to see him trending for something other than his culinary skills. So the minister gave the people what they wanted and posted a picture of his dinner too, packed with pilchards, peppers and onions.
You guessed right. Had not had this for a while. It’s really good. pic.twitter.com/WMIlF1KbV1— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 20, 2021
Still, the streets couldn't stop commenting on Mboweni's new hairstyle, asking whether he would cut the budget like he had cut his hair, and editing the snap:
Minister, you skipped your Idolescent stage..... Uma ungena eStagin now and ungana kabi coz ungena ngathi. pic.twitter.com/3p5KN9zyl0— Intombi kaBafo®️♎ (@Cecilia_Mthwane) January 20, 2021
No man! What does this mean? Are you haircutting the budget? Hair cutting the bond holders? Haircutting those sweet lambs on the farm?— Carol Paton (@politicsblahbla) January 20, 2021
Your eyes are red. O tsubile Lucky star pic.twitter.com/9MbmyzBgH3— KING ➐ (@Lebzit) January 20, 2021
No you didn’t 🤣🤣🤣... pic.twitter.com/K195XVeE27— L E B O | Z I K O D E (@Lebohangzikode) January 21, 2021
After hair cut you look like scary movie pic.twitter.com/1AXax0OOIO— Tshamugero (@ETshamugero) January 20, 2021
Eeeeeeh! Your Staff & South Africa Police won’t recognize you ... they’ll think you are an impostor .. till your hair grows, always walk with armed bodyguards! pic.twitter.com/2J1Ol8BO2W— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 20, 2021
If you bump into urself now in ur 1st frame version you would sure pass urself without even greeting you 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/t0cBEFwGCj— Grand_Master_Sensei 👑 (@Governor_Ezrah) January 20, 2021