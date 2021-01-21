Who wore it best? Lady Gaga at Biden's inauguration vs Effie Trinket in the 'Hunger Games'
Rather than belting out America's National Anthem, Twitter seemed to be expecting Lady Gaga to declare “Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favour” at US president Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
That's because many on social media felt the singer was a dead ringer for Effie Trinket, the eccentrically-dressed character who famously says this line in the Hunger Games movies.
Seemingly taking her cue from the colours of the US flag, Lady Gaga brought the drama in a fitted navy cashmere jacket and voluminous red skirt by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
The co-ordinating ribbon woven through her braided updo was reminiscent of Trinket's penchant for donning outlandish hats and hair ornaments.
. @ladygaga giving off Effie Trinket vibes today. 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/aNqvoJuOKq— 🌙✨THĘ HĘÑRÃŁØRÎÅÑ HĘÑRŸ ÇRÃVÅŁHØ ŠKŸWÃŁKĘR🌙✨ (@HENRYJEDIMASTER) January 20, 2021
I had the sound off, but from the pictures I presume Lady Gaga just announced the beginning of the hunger games? pic.twitter.com/sELUBJhWFG— Rohan Talbot (@rohantalbot) January 20, 2021
lady gaga looking like she ab to announce who will be in the next hunger games pic.twitter.com/4ssvRaZ1SS— cassi🌙 (@cassismoonlight) January 20, 2021
Lady Gaga looking like Effie off hunger games lol pic.twitter.com/KSTCET3UNK— Ⓜ️aree (@Tashmoonie) January 20, 2021
Lady Gaga serving Effie Trinket realness. pic.twitter.com/n6buxBCknx— ❀ (@LLCGRANDE) January 20, 2021
Lady Gaga looks like Effie Trinket. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Yb8DczL0EA— Kristin ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 (@MagusIngel) January 20, 2021
The celeb's choice of statement accessory — an oversized gold broach in the shape of a bird — drew further Hunger Games comparisons with some saying it looked like the signature Mockingjay pin worn by the movie's heroine, Katniss Everdeen.
When you have to sing at the inauguration at 11 and win the Hunger Games at 12 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/UBiawzcuNH— Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 20, 2021
Lady Gaga gave me Hunger Games vibes pic.twitter.com/PPe1M16d6c— Babytjie (@Micylaaa) January 20, 2021
Huge hunger games energy from Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/FQv5VzYzSz— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 20, 2021
@ladygaga was wearing Katniss Everdeen’s mockingjay. We are actually in the Hunger Games finale. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/ox2voBaMpZ— Barrett Pall (@barrettpall) January 20, 2021
The star herself settled the matter in a Tweet: the broach is not a Mockingjay, but a dove carrying an olive branch — a universal symbol of peace.
“May we all make peace with each other,” Lady Gaga posted.
A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021