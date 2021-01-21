Who wore it best? Lady Gaga at Biden's inauguration vs Effie Trinket in the 'Hunger Games'

Rather than belting out America's National Anthem, Twitter seemed to be expecting Lady Gaga to declare “Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favour” at US president Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

That's because many on social media felt the singer was a dead ringer for Effie Trinket, the eccentrically-dressed character who famously says this line in the Hunger Games movies.

Seemingly taking her cue from the colours of the US flag, Lady Gaga brought the drama in a fitted navy cashmere jacket and voluminous red skirt by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

The co-ordinating ribbon woven through her braided updo was reminiscent of Trinket's penchant for donning outlandish hats and hair ornaments.