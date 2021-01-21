The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Who wore it best? Lady Gaga at Biden's inauguration vs Effie Trinket in the 'Hunger Games'

21 January 2021 - 09:18 By Toni Jaye Singer
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the inauguration ceremony of US president Joe Biden on January 20 2021 in Washington, DC.
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the inauguration ceremony of US president Joe Biden on January 20 2021 in Washington, DC.
Image: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Rather than belting out America's National Anthem, Twitter seemed to be expecting Lady Gaga to declare “Happy Hunger Games! And may the odds be ever in your favour” at US president Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

That's because many on social media felt the singer was a dead ringer for Effie Trinket, the eccentrically-dressed character who famously says this line in the Hunger Games movies.

Seemingly taking her cue from the colours of the US flag, Lady Gaga brought the drama in a fitted navy cashmere jacket and voluminous red skirt by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

The co-ordinating ribbon woven through her braided updo was reminiscent of Trinket's penchant for donning outlandish hats and hair ornaments.

The celeb's choice of statement accessory — an oversized gold broach in the shape of a bird — drew further Hunger Games comparisons with some saying it looked like the signature Mockingjay pin worn by the movie's heroine, Katniss Everdeen.

The star herself settled the matter in a Tweet: the broach is not a Mockingjay, but a dove carrying an olive branch — a universal symbol of peace.

“May we all make peace with each other,” Lady Gaga posted.

