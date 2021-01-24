Eco-conscious Jozi designer walks the talk with 'living shoes' that grow moss

The moss shoe is an idea of what the future of footwear could look like, says creator Matthew Edwards

Speculative designer Matthew Edwards is on the path towards becoming one of the more significant local influences in this sphere, not least of all, it seems, because he doesn't shy away from the stuff of flagrant eccentricity.



One of his most joyful and compelling offerings to date is his "moss shoe", which began as "a simple studio test" and morphed into something marvelously uncanny...