Instagrammers who'll inspire you to go green with your beauty routine

This trio of influencers offer honest product reviews, highlight cruelty-free, natural and vegan beauty brands, and share health tips too

1. @organicbunny



If you love glam but still want to have a sustainable, organic approach to your beauty routine, @organicbunny (https://www.instagram.com/organicbunny/?hl=en) offers ideas and information about suitable makeup brands and natural treatments for skin conditions...