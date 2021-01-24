WE TRIED IT | Sippable vegan collagen supplements for plump, youthful skin

Gold Collagen Vegan is the new hydration-boosting, energy replenishing, plant-based treatment in town. Makeup artist Lesley Whitby puts it to the test

Collagen has been a buzz word in the beauty space for a while now, and is loved for its ability to boost hydration in the skin and give it a plump, youthful appearance.



As collagen production levels in your skin start to slowly decrease from your late 20s, supplementing by way of facial serums or drinkable formulations is essential for maintaining a youthful complexion for longer...