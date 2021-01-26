Cape designer fashions avant-garde wedding gowns from plastic bags

Beyond being good for the planet, Lara Klawikowski believes using sustainable materials makes her pieces more thought-provoking and visually powerful

Lara Klawikowski designs wearable art and her main business is avant-garde wedding dresses in unusual materials and textures created by hand at her studio.



At the end of last year, the Cape Town designer was awarded both the Changemaker Award and the Innovative Design and Materials Award at the annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards...